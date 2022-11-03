Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,723,345 shares of company stock worth $72,278,538 in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

