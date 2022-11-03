Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.42% of MYR Group worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,686,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 142,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,821. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

