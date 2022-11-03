Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.37% of Immersion worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 67.3% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 508,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 108.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 251,612 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 88.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Performance

IMMR opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $186.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.46. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 25.97%.

In other news, insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 16,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,759.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,501 shares of company stock worth $857,916. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

