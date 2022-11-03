Royce & Associates LP Sells 24,746 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,746 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.49% of TTM Technologies worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 236.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. StockNews.com began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

