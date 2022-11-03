Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,800 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,068,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AXT were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 35.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTI. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

AXTI stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

