Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,040 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.23% of National Bankshares worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

National Bankshares Company Profile

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.