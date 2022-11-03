Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $683.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

