Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 7.2%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 2,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 232,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 37,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.