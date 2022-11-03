SciPlay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 41,633 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10,005% compared to the typical daily volume of 412 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 102.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SCPL opened at $13.76 on Thursday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.26.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

