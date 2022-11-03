Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 5922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $8,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.