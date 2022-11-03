Scotiabank Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$56.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.09.
Spin Master Price Performance
Shares of TOY opened at C$40.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.07. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$39.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.56.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
