Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 168,496 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 500,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

