Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Down 5.5%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.83 and last traded at $44.98. Approximately 6,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,028,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Sealed Air Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

