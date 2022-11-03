Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $143.44 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.
Reinsurance Group of America Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.