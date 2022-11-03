Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $143.44 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.