Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.