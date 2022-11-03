Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $29,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

