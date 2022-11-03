Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 203 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

