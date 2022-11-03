Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

