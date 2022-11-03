Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.