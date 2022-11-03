Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 419 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 294,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SF opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $83.28.
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.
