Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,797 shares of company stock valued at $305,266. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

