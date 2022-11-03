Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Masimo by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 1,656.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average of $139.02.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

