Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

