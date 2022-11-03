Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $218.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.62 and its 200-day moving average is $185.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $231.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.62.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

