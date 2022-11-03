Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $82.33 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

