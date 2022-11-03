Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $673,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

