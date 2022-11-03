Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $722,000 Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

