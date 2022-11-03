Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $410,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $7,125,849.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,395,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,867,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $210.57 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.81.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

