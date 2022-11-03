Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.85. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

