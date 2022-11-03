Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 390,237 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $43,610,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 3.4 %

LAMR opened at $90.41 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

