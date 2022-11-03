Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Lear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lear by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lear by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lear Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $128.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

