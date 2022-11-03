Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,298 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RRC opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

