Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1,020.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $266.87 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

