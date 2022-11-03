Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,163 shares of company stock worth $10,841,866. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

