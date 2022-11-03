Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $141.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $141.09 and a one year high of $275.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.