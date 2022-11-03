Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $115.53 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.