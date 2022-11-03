Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

MGM stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

