Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Lincoln National Trading Down 3.4 %

LNC opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

