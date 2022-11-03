Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NWL shares. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.