SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 960

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($13.30) to GBX 960 ($11.10) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

SGRO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.05) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($14.57) to GBX 1,040 ($12.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($11.39) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,232.25 ($14.25).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 788.60 ($9.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 817.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 994.26. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 669.20 ($7.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($17.44). The firm has a market cap of £9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 232.63.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 22,271 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 892 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($229,688.20).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

