Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 27.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRE opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

About Sempra

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

