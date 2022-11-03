Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €146.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €146.00 ($146.00) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 230.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($99.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($78.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €44.12 ($44.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.80. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €37.25 ($37.25) and a twelve month high of €165.70 ($165.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The company has a market cap of $798.36 million and a PE ratio of -10.88.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

