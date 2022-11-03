Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €110.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($146.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($78.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

SAE stock opened at €44.12 ($44.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $798.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €37.25 ($37.25) and a twelve month high of €165.70 ($165.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of €46.43 and a 200-day moving average of €72.80.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

