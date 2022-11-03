Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 210 ($2.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($2.98).

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,938.89. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.20 ($2.43).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

