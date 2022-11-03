Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Increases By 5.0%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,453 shares of company stock worth $31,499,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arista Networks by 186.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
