Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Increases By 5.0%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.47.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,453 shares of company stock worth $31,499,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arista Networks by 186.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.