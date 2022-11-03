Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Expands By 5.1%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

Shares of CCCMF stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. Cancom has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Get Cancom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Cancom from €72.00 ($72.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.