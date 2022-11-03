Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Rises By 5.3%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 733,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at $2,731,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 61.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 180,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.16 million, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

