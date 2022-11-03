Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Expands By 5.2%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Guardion Health Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 365,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.60% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price objective for the company.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GHSI opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 34.25% and a negative net margin of 191.10%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

