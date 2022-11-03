Short Interest in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Grows By 5.1%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 332,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. iCAD has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICAD. StockNews.com began coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on iCAD to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $106,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,725 shares in the company, valued at $517,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iCAD by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

