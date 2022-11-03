SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.